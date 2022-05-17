A Custom Meeting Experience at Circa Resort & Casino

What better venue to host your Vegas meeting than the place where everyone already wants to be? With 35,000 square feet of brand-new, fully customizable meeting space debuting in September, Circa Resort & Casino has everything you need to make your vision a reality.

“Since our opening, we have been working tirelessly to meet this next phase of growth and provide a remarkable experience for meeting planners and attendees,” says Derek Stevens, Circa’s CEO. “At our core, we love to throw a great event, and we’ve thought through every detail to help you do that on any scale, with our resort as your backdrop.”

The new space includes the 14,456-square-foot Galaxy Ballroom, as well as multiple breakout rooms, banquet space, a versatile pre-function area and a stylish 1,600-square-foot outdoor terrace that’s ideal for hosting a post-session cocktail hour next to panoramic views of the glittering city skyline. Circa’s in-house branding team goes above and beyond to help you customize every aspect of your event, from the lighting and décor to curating the perfect menu and finding local vendors to suit your style.

One major bonus of hosting your event at Circa is having all your audio and visual needs completely taken care of. While most Vegas hotels outsource for AV equipment and technology, at Circa, everything you need can be found on-site and managed by an expert in-house team. That means you get state-of-the-art lighting and sound, without the third-party mark up.

“In addition to our new meeting spaces, planners can book events throughout the resort in creative spaces including the world’s largest sportsbook; a year-round pool amphitheater; restaurants from celebrated chefs and much more,” says Sasha Lee, Circa’s Director of Sales. “We’ve worked to create a unique meetings experience, and our team of experts will help you create an event destination that allows companies to work hard, and later, play hard.”

Ready to enter a new era of meeting and events in Vegas? Discover why Circa Resort & Casino is a meeting planner’s jackpot.