Make Your Meeting Memorable With Mother Nature

Engaging sessions are a must-have for successful business meetings, but what happens in-between can be just as vital. In The Palm Beaches, helping event planners create unforgettable moments Between-The-Sessions is what sets meetings apart. Below are three community partners ready to inject energy and excitement into The Palm Beaches’ complete meetings experience.

There’s something to be said for the great outdoors. For a fresh take on traditional conventions and meetings, put nature on the agenda. The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver partners with Nature’s Boardroom to help make that possible.

Leave attendees talking about more than just the keynote speaker. Offer a journey through Stanley Park for a 1–2-hour walking meeting on forest trails or wellness breaks with a private group activity such as an eco-tour, cultural art class on the beach or a culinary adventure in the wild. Forest to Table Cuisine, for example, is an eco-tour with prepared food tastings with ingredients sourced locally and shared at different locations in the forest and on the beach.

An energizing walk in nature will ensure attendees are heading back to meetings revitalized. Wellness programs are led by a professional naturalist and team leader trained in mindfulness and wellness. In addition to Stanley Park, our clients could choose from other nearby urban forests less than 30 minutes away, including Lighthouse Park, Lynn Canyon, or Pacific Spirit Park.

If an outdoor session isn’t ideal, bring nature inside. Rethink indoor workshops. Push the envelope creatively. A room can be filled with the sounds of nature, as well as the healing smells of conifers. Deck it out with tree stumps for seating and tables, large potted plants, and yoga mats for stretching and sitting on the floor.

When your attendees want to further refresh themselves, there’s Vida Spa’s massages, body wraps and other healing services, the Peloton® + WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, with Peloton bikes equipped with free weights, and the Just Add Water Yoga studio.

