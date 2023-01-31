Community Partners Elevating The Palm Beaches Meetings Experience

Engaging sessions are a must-have for successful business meetings, but what happens in-between can be just as vital. In The Palm Beaches, helping event planners create unforgettable moments Between-The-Sessions is what sets meetings apart. Below are three community partners ready to inject energy and excitement into The Palm Beaches’ complete meetings experience.

Convene in Style with A Local Designer

As founder of the popular clothing and accessories brand House of Perna, Amanda Perna is more than a celebrated fashion figure. She’s also a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and a partner and active resident of The Palm Beaches. As a speaker at your event, Amanda can share with your attendees her unique perspectives on living life authentically. Amanda also regularly consults with attendees between sessions, creating custom designs and sketches inspired by the city’s bold, bright colors.

Celebrate With A Regional Nod to Sustainability and Innovation

The Palm Beaches are the country’s largest producer of sugarcane. Industry innovators like Tellus Products have created sustainable paperwares made from 100% compostable sugarcane fiber, and planners can supply their meeting with this unique eco-friendly touch. Tellus can use their inspiring operation to help you extend your company’s values message to event meal packaging and Between-The-Sessions informational exhibits.

Keep Attendees Coming With Locally-Made Coffee and Treats

An original Florida coffee roaster, Oceana Coffee is one of numerous food and beverage partners prepared to ensure your attendees show up for every session. Outfit your meeting’s lobby with a specialty coffee bar, or keep conference-goers going with local treats from one of many local bakeries.

Ready to elevate your next meeting? The Palm Beaches Destination Services Teamis on-hand to provide planners with complimentary services. Contact us for help taking your team’s event to the next level.