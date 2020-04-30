Make Meetings Magic at Your Los Angeles Event

One of the best things about planning an event in the world’s epicenter of entertainment is being able to tap into the creative capital of Los Angeles. From movie studio venues to Hollywood creative professionals who can bring your vision to life, your options for creating a one-of-a-kind gathering in L.A. are limitless. And now you can explore those possibilities with the help of Los Angeles Tourism’s new virtual toolkit.

“On Location” at Movie Studios

Add movie magic to your event by gathering at one of the city’s famed movie studios. At Warner Bros. Studios—the world’s busiest movie picture and television studio—invite guests on a VIP tour or to a glamorous dinner (red carpet included) on the studio’s most famous backlot, New York Street. Originally built in the 1930s for gangster movies starring James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart, this cityscape boasts a large main stage, green room capabilities, 28,000 square feet of space and room for up to 2,500 guests. It can also be dressed up to look like any major city in the world and has several facades that allow for customized branding. Sony Pictures Studios (and its skilled catering and events team) can bring a touch of old Hollywood to any gathering. With a century worth of history, this 45-acre studio lot has produced movie classics such as The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain. Today, meeting spaces include sets of small-town streets and the famed Sony Pictures commissary, where stars would come to wine and dine. The world’s largest working movie studio and theme park, Universal Studios Hollywood, also lives here. Host an event for up to 2,000 guests at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ where attendees can tour Hogwarts™ castle and enjoy themed rides. You can conduct a virtual site inspection for any of the studios and get a 360 view of their available spaces on the Los Angeles Tourism web site.

Event Support from Creative Pros

In a city populated with entertainment industry professionals, you’ll also find an enormous resource of artistic and production experts with the power to make your event camera ready. The Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board can connect you with set designers, art directors, scenic artists, set carpenters, set dressers—even props, costumes and hair and makeup professionals—that can help add creative flair to your proceedings. Los Angeles Tourism is now hosting a series of live webinars with industry professionals—like the location scout for La La Land—who are offering their insight and creativity for inspiration.

Virtual Tools at Your Fingertips

Planners across the globe are hard at work, planning events and ensuring the continuity of future business. So the team at Los Angeles Tourism is harnessing the creativity, innovation and cutting-edge technology the city is known for to help planners navigate the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new online toolkit features zoom backgrounds, get-to-know videos of their entire team, and a recently revamped venue finder tool. The team also offers customized presentations using a cloud-based tool that allows for organic conversation to bridge the current physical divide.

Hollywood creativity is on the menu when you plan an event in Los Angeles.