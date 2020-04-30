News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How the Pandemic Could Forever Change the Way We Work
Medical screenings? Fashion-forward face masks? Home office stipends? CNBC speaks to futurists, employment experts, CEOs, designers, and other experts to learn how the coronavirus crisis is transforming the future of work.
6 Outside-the-Box Ideas To Stay Relevant Post COVID-19
With 26 million jobs already lost and more to come because of the pandemic, it’s smart to prepare ahead of time. Forbes offers six ways for you to keep the momentum of your career going.
How to Find a Job Opening That Isn’t Advertised
Many, if not most, jobs are never advertised, experts say. They recommend a combination of networking, resourcefulness, and strategy to find opportunity now. Fortune has the story.
5 Ways to Avoid Running Out of Steam
The COVID-19 crisis may be pulling your attention in different directions simultaneously, but there are ways to remain focused and productive. Inc. fills us in.