Reimagining Event Inclusivity From the Inside Out

Author: Kate Mulcrone

The Groundbreaker Award is given to event strategists who are challenging the status quo with new approaches or initiatives to advance equity, access, and inclusion across the business events industry. “My work with LGBT MPA fundamentally changed how I think about event design through the lens of inclusion and accessibility. I no longer see them as checklist items. I see them as a lens that shapes every decision we make,” said Visionary Awards Finalist Kyle Jordan, CAE, CEM-AP, CMP Fellow, DES, CMM, director of meetings at INFORMS.

He joined LGBT MPA in 2016 shortly after it was founded, intrigued by the organization’s potential. “At the time, I was active in other industry organizations like PCMA and building my career as a planner, but I did not really know what those spaces could or would offer me specifically as a gay meetings professional. There was not much visible conversation about identity, advocacy, or what support might look like for LGBT planners navigating the industry,” Jordan said.

“I wanted community, but I also wanted to understand how my identity intersected with my work. Was there advocacy happening? Were destinations thinking about safety? Were venues thinking about inclusive design?” Engaging with the LGBT MPA community inspired Jordan to reshape his own events to be more inclusive. “At INFORMS, we design neurodiverse-friendly environments. We plan for real food accessibility because a meaningful percentage of our attendees have dietary needs. We create space for religious observance, family rooms for caregivers, and gender-neutral restrooms that are clearly communicated. It also shapes how we approach representation and psychological safety. Who is on stage matters. Who feels comfortable asking a question matters,” he told Convene.

After several years as an LGBT MPA member, Jordan decided to stretch his wings and serve his first term as the organization’s chair. “What drew me in was the idea that business events could be both high-performing and inclusive. Over time, I realized the organization had the potential to be more than a networking group — it could be a credible voice in the industry. That belief is what ultimately led me to step into leadership.”

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He has leveraged his experience as an association planner to build up LGBT MPA in his role as chair from 2023 to 2025. “The new strategic priorities came out of a moment when we had to reestablish the organization and get clear about who we are and how we show up. There was a perception that LGBT MPA was primarily a social or networking group. While community is important, we knew we could and should be more,” Jordan said. “I understood that passion alone would not sustain the organization. We needed governance, financial stability, and professional management.That mindset drove our decision to hire an association management company, formalize leadership roles, and build a structured volunteer model. If we wanted to be taken seriously as an organization, we had to operate like one.”

Codifying its mission and expanding its structure allowed the LGBT MPA to step up at a critical moment for the meetings and events industry. “The strategic priorities gave us alignment and legitimacy. They allow us to sit at the table with destinations, industry associations, and global partners in ways that were simply not possible before. More importantly, it ensures that our advocacy is intentional, sustainable, and aligned with long-term impact rather than reactive moments,” Jordan said. “The priorities we advanced during my time as chair continue to shape the organization’s focus on advocacy and education.”

Destination safety is one of the most critical issues that LGBT MPA has taken on in recent years. “Legislative climates directly impact whether LGBT attendees feel comfortable traveling to a meeting, and that affects attendance decisions, speaker participation, sponsorship conversations, and overall risk,” Jordan said. “Destinations need to understand that policy environments influence their competitiveness in the meetings market. Planners deserve transparent conversations about what safety and inclusion actually look like in a community.”

Another key focus for the organization is communicating the necessity for inclusive design at meetings and events. “Gender-neutral restrooms are often the headline, but the conversation is broader. It is about whether planners are thinking holistically about belonging. Are there visible prayer spaces? Are family rooms or lactation pods available? Is signage clear and welcoming? Are we designing environments that communicate inclusion before a word is spoken? LGBT MPA’s role is to push that dialogue forward and encourage planners and venues to think beyond minimum standards.”

Kate Mulcrone is Convene’s digital managing editor