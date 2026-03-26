PCMA’s annual awards ceremony will recognize business events industry changemakers and highlight the impact of gathering in person on May 7 in Washington, D.C.

Author: Kate Mulcrone

Capping off Business Events Industry Week, May 5-7, the PCMA Foundation will single out the remarkable work of industry professionals at its annual Visionary Awards. This year’s event will be hosted by Events DC at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday evening, May 7.

The awards ceremony will recognize four Lifetime Achievement Honorees and more than 20 Professional Excellence Finalists across seven categories for their extraordinary contributions to their own organizations, which in turn is raising the bar for the entire business events industry.

Presented by Visit Austin and the Austin Convention Center, the black-tie event will kick off with a red-carpet arrival experience, segue into an awards program, and keep the celebration going at an after-party. Proceeds benefit the PCMA Foundation, which gives more than $1 million each year to projects and groups working to advance the business events community and awards more than 200 annual scholarships to industry leaders, students, faculty, and professionals.

“The Visionary Awards celebrate the exceptional individuals whose ideas, leadership, and commitment are helping move our industry and profession forward,” said PCMA Chief Community Officer and PCMA Foundation Executive Director Meredith Rollins. “This year’s honorees and finalists represent an inspiring group of leaders who are making a meaningful impact across our community. We’re also deeply grateful to our Awards Selection Committees for the time, care, and thoughtful review they dedicated to evaluating an outstanding pool of nominees and helping us recognize those most deserving of this year’s honors.”

Subscribe to Convene. Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

Lifetime Achievement Honorees

Carolyn B. Pund, CMM DES, Consultant, Strategic Meetings Management, OneMoreEvent Consulting

As a pioneer of SMMP and co-founder of the Meetings Competitive Advantage Forum, she has spent more than three decades driving measurable event impact inside Fortune 500 organizations while shaping industry best practices that continue to influence how events are designed, governed, and valued.

Dave Lutz, CMP, Managing Director, Velvet Chainsaw Consulting

After 22 years at Conferon (now Maritz) serving as President and board member, he built a leading firm that helps conference and tradeshow organizers grow and transform major face-to-face events while also writing a column for Convene.

Angie Ranalli, CMP, Senior National Sales Director, San Diego Tourism Authority

Thanks to senior roles with global hotel brands and long-term leadership advancing San Diego as a convention destination, she has delivered lasting economic impact while earning her clients’ trust. Ranalli is also a longtime PCMA and PCMA Foundation Board leader.

Charles Starks, President and CEO, Music City Center

In addition to shaping Nashville’s meetings landscape by leading the development of the 2.1-million-square-foot facility, he is a former PCMA Chair.

Business Events Strategist of the Year

Mindy Grubb, CMP, Vice President, Events, eXp Realty

Kyle B. Morris, Vice President, NMR Events Inc.

Liz Nacron, Partner, President of Creative & Production, Live Marketing

Corporate Event Marketer of the Year

Adele Durham, Senior Director, Global Events, Veeam Software

Kim Hastings, CMM, Director, Event Marketing, Procore Technologies

Keri Ibbitson, Senior Director of Global Scientific Engagements & Events, Danaher

Digital Experience Strategist of the Year

Uzi Drori, Chief Information Officer (CIO) / Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Kenes Group

Dahlia El Gazzar, Chief Ruckusmaker, DAHLIA+Agency

Kimberly Inniger, DES, Senior Events & Outreach Manager, ORCID

Experience Design of the Year

Sina Bünte, CMP, DES, Founder, DigitalMind.events

Kimberly Keating, Director of Conference Education, Viticus Group

David T. Stevens, CMP, PMED, Wellness Architect, Olympian Meeting

Groundbreaker Award

Bianca DeStout, Senior Sales Manager, Visit Cincy

Kyle Jordan, CAE, CEM-AP, CMP Fellow, DES, CMM, Director of Meetings, Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences

Nuria Fernández Roldán, Online Learning Specialist, Kenes Group

Impact Award

Bianca DeStout, Senior Sales Manager, Visit Cincy

Elena Fis, SEPC, Sustainability Manager, Kenes Group

Joyce Leveston, CMM, CVP, Javits Convention Center

Outstanding Service to a Chapter or Region

Carine M. Desroches, MMP, HMCC, Meetings & Events Director, National Kidney Foundation

Melissa Peticolas, CEM, CMP, Account Executive, Vista Convention Services

Lindsay Williams, CMP, CEM, Senior Manager, Business Development, GES

Supplier of the Year

Lori Adlesick, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Events, Choose Chicago

Joy Cmiel, Senior Vice President, ConferenceDirect

Karen Staples, CMP, CASE, Managing Director of Sales, Visit Salt Lake

Kate Mulcrone is Convene’s digital managing editor