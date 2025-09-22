The Keys to Meaningful Events

Author: Beth Surmont

We’re all guilty of the “wash, rinse, repeat” approach to events, including me. We lean into our experience. We know what room set works best for the plenary session. We understand the simplest approach to the lunchtime buffet. We’ve optimized the schedule and flow.

There’s nothing wrong with being efficient and using past information to guide us — until it leads to complacency. When we start planning by rote instead of really thinking about the “why” behind our decisions, the magic can fade.

The solution? Planning with intention.

The Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM) hosted a successful event for 15 years. Despite meeting its financial goals, the event wasn’t creating the outcomes AIIM wanted, according to CEO Tori Miller Liu. Recognizing that community needs were shifting, they decided to take a big risk. AIIM moved away from a large, traditional technical conference and redesigned it as an intentionally curated cohort summit, capped at 400 participants.

Every aspect was crafted to guide attendees toward the desired outcome. Participants were assigned to small cohorts led by facilitators who reached out in advance to welcome them and start building excitement and trust. Lectures were eliminated, replaced by 90-minute workshops that were followed by 60-minute interactive discussions. Structured discussion guides and worksheets ensured meaningful dialogue. The goal: that each attendee would leave the two-and-a-half-day event with a tangible outcome.

The results spoke volumes. Nearly 90 percent of attendees rated it as an exceptional event, and 75 percent said they were highly likely to return. The audience reported they could now assess and prepare their data, and they left the event with a clear roadmap for identifying and prioritizing AI opportunities. AIIM not only won over its audience but also advanced its strategic plan with intention.

Claim or renew your subscription to Convene.

Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

But intention doesn’t always mean that you need a set structure. The FLEX Summer Camp is deliberately infused with unpredictable moments. “We’re subtly challenging attendees to get a little uncomfortable,” said Phil Rappoport, the event producer, “and to appreciate the unexpected in order to be in the moment.”

Often, it’s a problem that forces us to change. Things like declining attendance, losing key demographics, or industry upheaval all make us take a step back. Since 2020, countless articles have touted crisis as an opportunity for reinvention. And this is what makes FLEX’s approach powerful. Designed for event planners, it deliberately disrupts expectations, prompting attendees to see their own events through a new lens.

Rappoport carries this philosophy through every design choice. Speakers from outside the industry bring fresh perspectives. Roundtables foster connection through shared topics. And the event doesn’t open with housekeeping or welcome remarks — it starts with a dance party and a best-dressed fashion show. From the first moment, it shows that breaking away from the standard structure can be transformative.

The foundation of this success comes from building trust. Liu shared that AIIM’s risk worked partly because of its strong industry reputation and transparent communication. They told attendees up front it was an experiment and invited them along for the journey. They also relied on trusted volunteers to keep sessions running smoothly, and to lend credibility.

For FLEX, trust is about one-on-one connection. Rappoport makes it a point to greet people and ask how they’re doing, like they are his houseguests. “Wouldn’t you welcome someone at your home,” he said, “with all the sincerity you naturally have instead of handing them a badge and a tote bag because it’s your job?”

Whether you’re trying to recapture the magic or seeking more tangible outcomes from your annual conference, taking a step back and asking how you can welcome your audience with more intention is a powerful place to start.

Beth Surmont, CMP-Fellow, FASAE, CAE, is head of event strategy and design for marketing, strategy, and experience agency 360 Live Media.

Events from Every Angle Archives

Find past Events From Every Angle column here.