How a Jewelry Trade Show Pulled off a Safe Event for Several Thousand

On March 22, Reed Exhibitions USA, a division of Reed Exhibitions (RX) reentered the face-to-face arena when it opened the trade-only 2021 Jewelers International Showcase (JIS) at the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC). The show attracted 3,000 buyers and 170 exhibitors from across the United States.

The Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO) and The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) co-produced a case study about the event — the first show for Reed Exhibitions in the U.S. and the first show at the MBCC since the pandemic — in a continuing series about returning in-person shows.

The jewelry industry has performed well during the pandemic, but “buyers still need to touch, feel, and try on the pieces before committing to merchandise they’ll stock in their stores,” Jordan Tuchband, industry vice president of JIS Events, said in the case study, which helps explain the show’s solid performance.

For RX, the jewelry show was an opportunity to put its health and safety measures into practice. Mike Grant, senior vice president of the operations group for RX USA, said that in order to standardize those practices, RX created an internal task force with members from across the enterprise, not just operations. “We had representation from sales, marketing, conference, and other critical staffers who understood the different specifications within the business,” Grant said in the SISO/UFI case study. “We crafted our plans relative to the pre-show, on-site, post-show experiences. We felt the need to develop our own enhanced protocols and mission statements above and beyond what was being put out by the industry.”