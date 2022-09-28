In the Midst of a Renaissance, Greater Phoenix Offers Meeting Attendees More Choices Than Ever

Phoenix is booming—and meeting attendees will notice the changes from the moment they arrive.

The first sign of the city’s renaissance greets visitors when they touch down at Sky Harbor International Airport. The City of Phoenix is investing more than $1.2 billion in airport renovations and improvements, including a soon-to-open PHX Sky Train extension to the rental car center.

And planners have more choices than ever when it comes to booking accommodations in the nation’s fifth-largest city. Many hotels have opened in Greater Phoenix since 2020, and more than 14,000 new hotel rooms will debut in the next three years.

In fact, three major resorts are opening in 2023 alone. With 1,200 rooms, the VAI Resort in Glendale will be the state’s largest hotel when it debuts in late spring. The luxury property will boast the largest manmade party island in the U.S. as well as a 360-degree concert stage and 13 fine dining concepts.

When The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie opens in fall 2023, it will mark the return of the luxury brand to Greater Phoenix. The 215-room Scottsdale resort features 20,000 square feet of event space as well as an outdoor amphitheater and seven event lawns surrounded by abundant, verdant gardens.

Famed restaurateur Sam Fox is behind another highly anticipated 2023 hotel opening—the Global Ambassador. Also backed by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and country singer Dierks Bentley, the 144-room resort will have five restaurants to choose from—including an 18,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant that’s sure to be an in-demand venue.

Wherever they stay, attendees will feel the wide, warm embrace of Greater Phoenix—no matter their background. The city prides itself on being a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, with countless examples of its openness—from barrier-free hiking trails to a thriving gayborhood to a culture of reverence for the area’s original inhabitants.

