How Extreme Weather Is Impacting Events

On April 16, 10 inches of rain fell in Dubai, the same day that journalist Sander Lutz arrived in the city to cover Token2049, one of two cryptocurrency conferences scheduled that week, drawing thousands of visitors to the city. Lutz got a “minor taste of the apocalypse,” he wrote in Decrypt Media, as flooding turned the streets into rivers, making them impassable by most vehicles and shutting down the trains that connect the airport to the rest of the city. Token2049 events were canceled on his arrival day because the conference exhibit hall was flooded. Blockchain Life 2024, scheduled to start on April 17, delayed its opening. Meanwhile, conference attendees posted accounts of hours-long waits for airport taxis.

Event organizers always have had to factor in weather when they plan events, but Dubai’s record-breaking downpour on April 16 was more than just another rainy day. Scientists at World Weather Attribution — an academic collaboration that calculates the impact of climate change on extreme meteorological events such as heat waves, storms, and droughts — determined that storms that hit the UAE in April, including Dubai, were amplified by the rise in the average surface temperature of the Earth.

As the planet warms, “record-breaking heat waves on land and in the ocean, drenching rains, severe floods, years-long droughts, extreme wildfires, and widespread flooding during hurricanes are all becoming more frequent and more intense,” according to NASA scientists writing on the U.S. agency’s website. “All the risks from these extreme weather events will escalate the more the planet warms.”

Those risks are becoming real for event organizers, in Canada and elsewhere, said event sustainability expert Shawna McKinley, principal at Clear Current Consulting in Vancouver, Canada, who is tracking extreme weather and its impact on events. In addition to consulting for clients including TED and the Canadian Medical Association, McKinley has taught a class about sustainable event management operations at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) for the last decade. She initially began building a database filled with case studies of events disrupted by extreme weather for class discussion, and as students have asked deeper questions about how climate change affects events and what to expect in the future, McKinley’s data collection and analysis has grown more extensive, she told Convene.

Last year, in an effort to give her students a greater sense of the scope and scale of extreme weather’s impact on events and how it could impact the future, McKinley decided to conduct an in-depth analysis of events in Canada that were disrupted by extreme weather in 2023. Her research asked two questions, McKinley wrote in the report “Extreme Weather and Event Planning Risks in Canada,” published in May: “How are events being affected by unusual and severe weather in Canada and how are event organizers responding?”

A Historic Year of Weather Disruptions

By monitoring both weather and media reports, McKinley found and recorded 72 events in 2023 that were canceled or partially canceled, relocated, postponed, or otherwise “impacted in a notable way” by the extreme weather. The kinds of weather that emerged in the data included heat waves, as well as unseasonably high temperatures that impacted winter events; storms; flooding; fire and smoke from wildfires; and extreme cold.

In 2023, Canada’s fire season was the most destructive ever recorded — nearly 46 million acres burned, “a staggering record” compared to a typical year when 6 million acres are lost to fire, resulting in travel bans and evacuation orders in some parts of the country, McKinley wrote in the report. Of the 72 events affected by extreme weather in her analysis, 52 were attributed to fire or smoke from wildfires — events disrupted by storms (nine events) and heat (six events) were a distant second and third, although some events had multiple weather-related causes, such as both heat and smoke.

Most of the disrupted events were outdoor special events (32 percent), sporting events (29 percent), and festivals (25 percent). There was only one weather-disrupted business event recorded in the report, but that should not be taken as evidence that business events are less impacted by extreme weather than other events, McKinley said. The kinds of extreme weather experienced, as well as the location and timing of events have an impact on the data in any given year, she said. For example, Hurricane Fiona, which hit the Atlantic Coast of Canada in September 2022, resulted in 19 event disruptions, business events among them.

Business events make up 8 percent of the case studies in McKinley’s entire database, which includes unpublished data about events outside of Canada and isn’t comprehensive, she said. But of the 67 reports of business events disrupted by extreme weather between 2005-2024 that McKinley has collected, the vast majority — 96 percent — were disrupted by named storms or extreme rainfall. None of the disruptions were caused directly by extreme heat, McKinley noted, but “heat as ‘global warming’ has been verified to contribute to the intensity of many storms and floods that have been the primary cause of business event disruption.”

Greater Losses, Greater Uncertainty

In addition to collecting quantitative data about where and why events were disrupted, McKinley’s research included interviews with 19 of the affected event organizers about risk and emergency management, the financial impact of the disruptions, decision-making, and other topics.

“Most of the organizers who were interviewed feel that risks from weather are increasing in frequency and causing greater losses,” McKinley wrote in a summary of the research that she posted on LinkedIn. They also agree “that the operating environment for events has become more uncertain, due, at least in part, to weather incidents.”

All of the organizers who were interviewed had emergency response procedures in place that enabled them to react to weather incidents, and several said the pandemic had helped them to be better prepared. But with the incidence of smoke- and heat-related disruptions rising, decision-making has gotten more complex, McKinley said. “When there’s a travel ban, it’s really clear that the event is being called off,” she said. Organizers reported more anxiety, understandably, around the need to make decisions to cancel when their events experienced air-quality warnings or alerts but weren’t subject to mandatory weather orders or travel bans. “It’s putting a lot of pressure on the organizers to make high-stakes decisions,” McKinley said, “and it’s happening — in Canada anyway — year after year after year.”