Be Meeting Ready With Hilton’s EventReady Hybrid Solutions

To address the dramatic shift in how people now meet and celebrate, Hilton has introduced Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions. This suite of solutions directs event planners to Hilton’s hybrid-ready hotels while providing them with planning resources, an expanded Hilton EventReady Playbook, and flexible customer offers.

“Hilton has remained a leader in the meetings and events industry for more than 100 years by listening intently and innovating quickly to changing customer needs,” said Martin Rinck, Hilton EVP and chief brand officer. “Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions were born out of our continued commitment to excellence, from accessing the capabilities of our global portfolio to rolling out a suite of extensive event planner resources and introducing team member training to ensure we can deliver the optimum overall event experience.”

The expanded Hybrid Events chapter of the Hilton EventReady Playbook, which will include detailed case studies, pro tips, and other resources, will be available in English in late January and accessible to customers working with any participating hotel in Hilton’s global portfolio.

The portfolio of hybrid-ready hotels will spotlight the baseline requirements that customers should expect when hosting a small hybrid event — which Hilton defines as a collaborative gathering of up to 20 attendees. They are:

IT readiness: To be deemed “hybrid-ready” with its broadcast technology, hotels are required to have a minimum amount of incremental and available bandwidth that is above the hotel’s average circuit utilization level. This requirement allows for seamless communication and connectivity to optimize the hybrid experience within the hotel while providing easy access for virtual attendees.

Multisite offering and express agreements: These incentives enable customers to book the in-person portion of their event at multiple hybrid-ready Hilton locations as well as to create a more seamless contract experience.

Expanded Playbook: While the EventReady Playbook is available to customers globally, those looking for in-depth information on planning and executing small hybrid events can access the expanded Hybrid Events chapter.

As part of Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions, Encore is offering several event technology packages created for small hybrid events at participating hotels in addition to Presentation Stages™, a production-ready event solution equipped with broadcast technology and staging equipment that helps elevate event messaging and engagement.

Presentation Stages offers a pre-built location to produce, record, and/or broadcast a high-quality online event far exceeding production values available from the typical home or office. Hilton properties equipped with this event technology will accommodate between two to six on-site presenters and up to 50 in-person attendees.

Presentation Stages are currently available to book at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, Hilton Atlanta, Hilton Anatole, Hilton Denver, and The Beverly Hilton, with several more being made available in Cleveland, Minneapolis, New York, and Washington, D.C. By the end of the year, more will become available across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

It Started With CleanStay

In 2020, Hilton rolled out Hilton CleanStay, a program to deliver an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection to its properties. Created in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and Lysol and Dettol maker RB, CleanStay includes procedures to help Hilton guests enjoy an even more sanitary and safer stay.

Shortly following the launch of CleanStay last year, Hilton introduced the Hilton EventReady with CleanStay program, setting new standards for meetings and events at Hilton. This program continues to deliver cleanliness, flexibility, safe and socially responsible solutions, along with creative food and beverage, the latest technology, and sustainable practices.

Hilton is invested in its relationship with PCMA to provide its members with leading sales partners and premier hospitality destinations and seeks to continuously support the opportunities PCMA provides to its members.

For more information on Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions, including a list of the hybrid-ready hotels, visit meetings.hilton.com/eventready.