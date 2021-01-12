Encore Adapts Technologies to the Current Meeting Environment

Author: Ascend Media

As the meetings industry adapted to COVID-19 by pivoting to virtual and hybrid meeting models, event technology and production company Encore pivoted, too. The company quickly adapted its workflow, created new products to meet the demand, and established protocol and best practices to share with clients.

Previously known as PSAV, the company initially announced it had changed its name to Encore in March 2020. As a leader in event technology and production services, Encore offers a wealth of products and services to the meetings industry. It serves all forms of events, whether hybrid, virtual, or in-person.

During 2020, the company saw events shift from in-person to virtual to hybrid. Encore quickly adjusted its approach to meet the new needs of meeting planners while leveraging its breadth of creative, production, and technology solutions. Hybrid events are likely to take precedence throughout 2021, and Encore understands the unique requirements these present as it’s been working in that arena for more than 10 years. Its collection of products and services can be tailored for each event, giving meeting organizers a customizable approach to meet their event goals.

One of the newest tools Encore offers is Chime Live. Catered for both hybrid and virtual events, this all-in-one platform encompasses a variety of tools that work well for trade shows, exhibits, webinars, web conferences, and webcasts. The interactive video stream encourages engagement between attendees as well as conversation between attendees and presenters.

Encore also has a long history of producing in-person events. To meet these unique requirements, the company created MeetSAFE™, a series of safety protocols established in collaboration with venues, event planners, and industry associations. Focusing on the four elements of event design, room layout/traffic flow, technology enhancements, and cleaning guidelines, MeetSAFE outlines best practices for safely hosting in-person meetings.

Event organizers of all types can take advantage of Encore’s Presentation Stages™. This remote presentation environment can be delivered to clients in any location. The portable studio comes complete with a green screen, cameras, and all the technical equipment needed. Presentations given with this tool encourage attendee engagement, offer speaker flexibility, feature custom branding, and showcase leading technology.

Encore will share its insights on the state of the meetings industry during PCMA Convening Leaders. During its general session “The Future Is Hybrid: Understanding the Key Drivers to Effectively Navigate the New Normal,” Encore will share what it’s gleaned from event professionals, outline the shift to hybrid meetings, and touch on how it’s effectively adapting its event models to meet the new demands. During the technology showcase “Backstage Pass: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Creating a Broadcast Quality Experience,” Encore will walk attendees through a virtual event control room and presentation stage. It will also share some key roles necessary to make these back-of-house operations happen.

“Partnerships and relationships are everything in this business,” explained Annette Moody, Encore senior vice president, product management. “As an Official Network Partner for Convening Leaders, we have the ability to share our perspective regarding how we are contributing to this dynamic industry during these challenging times, while learning from our peers at the same time. We place great value on being able to hear about the latest education and research that will help us better serve our customers and be a stronger industry partner in the future. It’s a tremendous opportunity for all of us to progress toward continuous improvement within our respective businesses.”

To kick off the planning process, call (301) 577-0226 or e-mail bsterling@psav.com. Find Encore’s partner page here.