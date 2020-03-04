Author: Sarah Beauchamp

Greater Fort Lauderdale has been evolving as a meetings destination. Going from spring break hotspot to a hotbed for startups, especially in the innovation and tech arenas, the city continues to expand its event and education offerings. The latest development? A massive expansion to the destination’s most iconic venue, the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

Following an extensive public engagement process, the convention center is undergoing a $1-billion expansion. Once complete in 2023, the venue will offer more than 1.2 million square feet of meeting space — including 350,000 contiguous square feet of exhibit space and a new 65,000-square-foot waterfront ballroom. The renovation at the convention center, which is along the Intracoastal Waterway, will include five acres of flexible outdoor space, with the addition of a waterfront plaza, featuring private event areas, new original dining concepts, and enhanced water-taxi access. There also will be new technology integrated throughout the property.

Not only will the expansion allow larger meetings to be held, but there will be more space for attendees to stay, too. The expansion includes an upscale 800-room headquarters hotel. The proposed Omni Hotel will feature its own 75,000 square feet of meeting space, retail space, and several dining options — plus sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.

And the LEED-EB Gold Certified convention center and new headquarters hotel will be conveniently located near the area’s best restaurants and activities. Plus, they’re just a five-minute drive from Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and less than one mile from Broward County’s famed Blue Wave Beaches.

The convention center isn’t the only venue in Greater Fort Lauderdale to get a makeover. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood recently underwent a $1.5-billion expansion and now offers 1,271 rooms, 19 restaurants, 20 bars and lounges, and 132,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The B Ocean Resort also underwent a renovation, refurbishing its guest rooms, spa, fitness center, meeting space, and famous Wreck Bar, a local favorite since the ’50s. Lastly, the Pelican Grand Beach Resort saw a $7 million redesign, spanning its 145 guest rooms and 16 suites.

In addition to the renovations happening throughout the county, several new properties are expected to open in 2020. Later this year, the 238-room Hyatt Centric will open its doors. The hotel will feature meeting space, skyline views, and a new ground-level restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. In June, the 136-room Hotel Maren Fort Lauderdale Beach Curio Collection by Hilton is scheduled to open. The property will provide meeting rooms and luxurious suites offering breathtaking ocean views. Finally, the 170-room AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise is to open in December, and offer 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

When hosting an event in Greater Fort Lauderdale, organizers have access to a bustling urban epicenter, the home to startups including Chewy and Magic Leap, and South Florida nature, including 23 miles of beautiful beaches. There are also unique venues to choose from, from museums to yacht charters, and many unconventional F&B options, such as walking food tours and beachfront dining. Whether your delegates want to explore the city via water taxi, bike trail, or craft beer tour, there’s something for everyone in the transformed Greater Fort Lauderdale.