In Greater Fort Lauderdale, Alfresco Events Are as Easy as 1, 2, 3

Author: Curt Wagner

These days, attendees want to feel safe and comfortable at their events. Greater Fort Lauderdale provides plenty of opportunities for planners to give their groups the benefit of peace of mind — in addition to fresh air and sunshine. Here’s a by-the-numbers glimpse into what Great Fort Lauderdale has to offer.

3,000

Greater Fort Lauderdale’s 3,000 hours of sunshine a year and plentiful outdoor spaces makes this an events mecca. The nautically themed Wharf Fort Lauderdale, for example, offers 54,000 square feet of open-air event space on the banks of the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s dining, shopping, arts and entertainment district, Riverwalk.

Every Saturday and Sunday in Hollywood, just eight miles from the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, at the mostly outdoor Yellow Green Farmers Market, visitors can experience live music, a bar called Tikis under a giant, thatched roof, and gift shops and dining options.

At the historic Bonnet House Museum & Gardens on Fort Lauderdale Beach, attendees can stroll through tranquil courtyards teeming with hibiscus gardens and colorful orchids. Other venues featuring South Florida tropical landscapes include the 120-guest Living Sculpture Sanctuary, with hundred-year-old oak trees, koi ponds, and a bonsai wall, and The Bamboo Gallery, a lush, 2.5-acre event space with tiki bars and waterfalls.

300

Thanks to Greater Fort Lauderdale’s 300 miles of navigable waterways, planners can treat their groups to fun activities on the water — from yacht charters exploring waterways lined with multimillion-dollar homes to romantic gondola rides on the New River to catamaran cruises on the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.







Just six miles from the convention center at West Lake Park, groups will find plenty of outdoor activities including kayaking and paddleboarding on the water or hiking and biking trails back on land. For nature lovers, the park has three miles of mangroves filled with a diverse mix of plants and wildlife. No motorized boats are allowed here — paddling is part of the leisurely experience.

Connected by water to West Lake Park, the Anne Kolb Nature Center sits on about 20 acres of land along the Intracoastal Waterway and includes a 68-foot observation tower, fishing pier, nature and biking trails, and boating.

24

Along Greater Fort Lauderdale’s 24-mile oceanfront coastline are eight separate beaches, each offering something special. At Pompano Beach and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, for example, groups can book bonding activities such as diving and snorkeling excursions to view stunning underwater shipwrecks and dazzling reefs. And just steps away from Deerfield Beach and Hollywood Beach’s golden sands, they’ll find a variety of restaurants and shopping.

Hotels and other venues take full advantage of the world-famous oceanfront, offering beach party events and spaces with ocean views. Two examples: The pool deck at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale can be transformed into an ocean-view reception setting, while the Pelican Grand Beach Resort’s outdoor rooftop Oceanview Terrace accommodates up to 120 guests.

6

Greater Fort Lauderdale’s outdoor meeting options will grow to be even more expansive in a few years. The $1.1-billion expansion of the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, expected to wrap in 2025, includes a new, six-acre waterfront plaza with numerous group event spaces. The beautifully landscaped area will feature open courtyards, an amphitheater for concerts and other entertainment, and three restaurants.

To learn more about booking your next meeting in Greater Fort Lauderdale, click the logo below.