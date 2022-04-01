Capitalize on California’s Great Outdoors

After two years of too much time indoors, the great outdoors has new appeal. Sunshine never felt so good. What better place to have your meeting, convention, or conference than sunny California?

With moderate temperatures all year long, the opportunities for a meeting that includes outdoor festivities and open-air venues are plentiful. Take, for example, Los Angeles. Attendees can enjoy the beach, hike, and venues like Exposition Park, with its plethora of outdoor spaces ideal for groups, or the recently renovated Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with 100,000 square feet of outdoor event space. Go up north to Sacramento, one of the state’s most walkable cities. California’s capital city is home to many murals and great farm-to-fork restaurants, most of which have outdoor seating, be it an outdoor café or secluded courtyard. Less than an hour outside the city there’s whitewater rafting.

Outdoor activities are great too for networking and team building. People go to meetings anticipating making connections. They don’t want to go home empty-handed. A casual atmosphere sets the stage for easy conversations that can lead to new business, a job, or any number of possibilities.

With bleisure travel on the rise, a California destination is also ideal for extending a business trip to include additional time in town to enjoy with family or experience a solo adventure.

For more information, contact us at https://www.visitcalifornia.com/meetings/