What’s New in Travel, Food and Beverage

What food trends and stories should event planners have on their radar? Convene provides a weekly roundup of what’s making news in the F&B and business travel worlds.
How to Help Hotels
Fodor’s Travel speaks to dozens of hotels about how people can help keep business moving — and help out hotel staff — without leaving home.
Las Vegas Convention Center Expansion Progresses
Construction crews said to be following all CDC guidelines have started pouring 600,000 square feet of concrete flooring — one of the largest elements of the $980-million Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall expansion, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Why Are There so Many Flights Dotting the Sky?
Thousands of U.S. domestic passenger flights are still taking off each day, reports NPR, which explains why — amid COVID-19-related orders for people to stay home — flight trackers are showing traffic overhead.
Venues Sheltering the Homeless
Convention centers across the U.S. are being converted into temporary shelters for homeless people, who are particularly vulnerable during the pandemic. Read more at Vice.