How Denver Innovates Events and Inspires Attendees

Author: David McMillin

When it comes to convenience, it’s tough to top the Mile High City. With more than 1,800 daily flights from Denver International Airport, including nonstop service to more than 220 cities, attendees can get here from pretty much anywhere. Once they arrive, that convenience continues: They can catch the A Line train service direct to Union Station downtown, where they’ll find more than 50 hotels of varying price points within walking distance of the Colorado Convention Center and a walkable city center. It’s not just about making things easy, though. Denver manages to do the hard work of helping every experience feel more innovative and more inspiring. As you plan your next program, consider these three reasons why Denver is always the right call.





1. There’s Always an Excuse to Be Outside.

With 300 days of sunshine and a cast of rave-worthy rooftop patios, Denver is built on Vitamin D. The recent expansion at the Colorado Convention Center puts attendees closer to the sun, too, with a 20,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. And even when the program is inside the new 80,000-square-foot flexible Bluebird Ballroom or the 35,000-square-foot prefunction space, the magic of the mountaintops is ever-present, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the Rockies.

2. There’s Always a New Flavor to Savor.

Attendees aren’t just thinking about what’s on the educational agenda. They’re equally excited about what’s on the menu. In Denver, there’s a lot to love. The collection of Michelin-rated and James Beard Award-winning restaurants is a testament to the creative foodies who have put the city on the culinary map. Host a VIP dinner for a board meeting at Michelin-star restaurant Beckon in River North or give your group a chance to sample a flight at one of the city’s iconic breweries such as Wynkoop or Bierstadt Lagerhaus. And for an unforgettable Colorado-meets-old-school-Caribbean ambience, there’s Emerald Eye, a tucked-away speakeasy in Larimer Square that’s just a few blocks from the Colorado Convention Center.

3. There’s Always Something Getting Even Better.

With so much to see and savor, it’s no wonder why Denver has helped plenty of meetings drive record-setting attendance. However, the city is never satisfied. The completely renovated 16th Street, an iconic destination, is set to fully reopen by the end of the summer, unveiling an even better gathering space that offers an ideal place to recharge just a few blocks from the Colorado Convention Center. The mile-long pedestrian thoroughfare will include expanded patio and outdoor dining spaces, family-focused play areas, the Skyline Beer Garden, and more. Connecting Denver Union Station to Civic Center Park, the newly renovated 16th Street will increase connectivity and walkability within the city’s vibrant downtown neighborhood while providing additional space for both work and play.

