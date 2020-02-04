As the coronavirus continues to roil global travel and trade, event strategists are delaying, canceling, or soldiering on with their plans. Here’s a look at the status of some events.
- The Singapore Airshow 2020, scheduled for Feb. 11-16 at the Changi Exhibition Centre (CEC), will go on as planned. Experia Events, organizer of the biennial air show — Asia’s largest aerospace and defense event — said in a statement that “enhanced precautionary measures” would be in place to safeguard attendees’ well-being and safety. The Straits Times reported that those measures included temperature screening at access points at CEC and Singapore Expo. Experia and various media also reported that some exhibitors and acts have pulled out of the event and that a related aviation conference, which draws 300 government officials, civil aviation authorities, airport operators, and airline executives, has been canceled.
- IT&CM China and CTW China, two MICE industry trade shows, have moved from March 24-26 to August 3-5. The co-located events will still be held at the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing, event organizers TTG and CITS MICE said in a statement, which noted that the new dates hinge on the virus being under control.
- The International Exhibition Logistics Association (IELA) postponed its Operations Summit 2020, planned for Feb. 13-15 at Bangkok’s Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit, to later this year, according to an email sent to speakers and delegates by IELA Chairman Vicki Bedi. The biennial event was last held in 2018, drawing 61 delegates from 27 countries. IELA, which is based in Switzerland, provides a forum for people and companies involved in the international transportation of exhibition material.
- The National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) has rescheduled its conference, originally planned for Feb. 21-23, Singapore’s The New Paper reports. The consumer travel fair will now be held May 1-3 at Singapore EXPO. NATAS hosts two events a year, the travel fair in February/March and a holidays fair in August/September. Each event draws about 100,000 people, according to NATAS’ website.
What Events Professionals Need to Know About Coronavirus
PCMA has created a Coronavirus web page to help event professionals find reliable information about the outbreak and to share events industry-related resources to ensure they are prepared.