News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
5 Uncomfortable Truths Black Colleagues Need You to Know
The baseline uncomfortable truth, writes Dana Brownlee in Forbes, is that Blacks and whites often maintain their own subcultures in the workplace with little overlap. She tells more truths, plus a bonus about how anyone can be part of the solution.
Why Businesses Should Consider Extending Work-From-Home Plans
Many states have given businesses the green light to reopen, but if you’re still concerned about the pandemic, you’re not alone. Forget the second wave — we’re still riding the first. Fast Company shares a chart that sums it all up.
Gender Gap Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Black Women
When business leaders focus on women as a single group, they overlook the barriers for women of color. A Women in the Workplace study by consulting firm Great Place to Work found that Black women are least likely to feel included in the workplace.
Always Look at the Bright Side of Life, and Work
Practicing positive self-talk can build your confidence, help you find joy in your daily activities, and create constructive relationships with others. Inc. offers a few helpful tips to guide your inner conversations.