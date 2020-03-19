News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Author: Convene Editors       

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.

Remote Work: 15 Questions Answered

With working from home a new reality for many, Harvard Business Review tackles topics including how to help those on your team feel more connected.

Tech Firms Providing Free Tools

Inc. reports on five tech companies that, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, are offering free remote working tools.

How to Make Working From Home Workable

NPR offers eight tips to make the transition from office to home-office as smooth as possible.

Virtual Meeting Management

It’s hard to get people to pay attention in a meeting when you are all in the same room. So how do you do it when team members are home and distracted by the kids or the cat? Harvard Business Review has suggestions.

March 19, 2020