News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Will COVID-19 Accelerate the Move to the Workplace of the Future?
Researchers — in a commentary piece in Fortune — say that while COVID-19 is a terrible public health threat, it comes with an upside: ‘It gives us a chance to rethink how work is organized and bring our policies into the 21st century.’
Work Life Balance: Why the Childless Need it, Too
Work-life balance policies often cater to the needs of employees with children while, Yahoo Finance UK reports, paying less attention to the work-life balance needs of those without. And that’s a problem.
No Laughing Matter
Making jokes during a presentation helps men but actually can hurt women, new research finds. Read more at Harvard Business Review.
Can Acting Like a Toddler Help You at Work?
Overthinking, which toddlers learning to walk often do, can be a bad thing inside and outside the office. Inc. offers tips on how to break the cycle.