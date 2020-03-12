News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Author: Convene Editors       

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.

Will COVID-19 Accelerate the Move to the Workplace of the Future?

Researchers — in a commentary piece in Fortune say that while COVID-19 is a terrible public health threat, it comes with an upside: ‘It gives us a chance to rethink how work is organized and bring our policies into the 21st century.’

Work Life Balance: Why the Childless Need it, Too

Work-life balance policies often cater to the needs of employees with children while, Yahoo Finance UK reports, paying less attention to the work-life balance needs of those without. And that’s a problem.

No Laughing Matter

Making jokes during a presentation helps men but actually can hurt women, new research finds. Read more at Harvard Business Review.

Can Acting Like a Toddler Help You at Work?

Overthinking, which toddlers learning to walk often do, can be a bad thing inside and outside the office. Inc. offers tips on how to break the cycle.

