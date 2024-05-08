News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Facing a Tedious To-Do List? This Trick Could Make It Easier
Psyche outlines the ‘easy addendum effect’: How careful timing of a set of easier tasks at the end of the day makes you feel more satisfied and the work seem less daunting.
How to Gracefully Decline a Promotion
How can you decline a promotion without making things awkward? Harvard Business Review shares advice from two experts on how to navigate this complicated situation. First, explore the underlying reasons behind your hesitation. If you are 100 percent sure you don’t want the promotion, decline as swiftly as possible. Be tactful and tactical. While there’s no need to provide an exhaustive account of your decision, framing it strategically is important. You could also consider taking the promotion, but with clearly defined boundaries. You could ask about adjustments like managing fewer direct reports or increased flexibility if the promotion requires a greater in-office presence. Or you could propose something new altogether. Climbing the corporate ladder may be the conventional route, but it’s not necessarily the best choice for every situation — especially if the promotion on the table doesn’t match with where you want your career to go or isn’t right for your current circumstances.
Why So Many of Us Feel Lonely at Work
On this week’s episode of The New Way We Work podcast from Fast Company, CEO of TheLi.st Ann Shoket explains why so many people feel lonely at work and offers ideas on how to foster meaningful relationships while still protecting our “real lives.”
Women Are Consistently Less Satisfied With Their Jobs Than Men
The Conference Board’s latest U.S. Job Satisfaction report found that the gap between men and women when it comes to satisfaction with their employers has continued to widen. Women still feel like they’re getting the short end of the stick when it comes to pay, benefits, and career growth opportunities, Quartz reports.