News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Into All Problem Solving, a Little Dissent Must Fall
In today’s interconnected business environment, companies won’t be able to solve problems effectively without encouraging “contributory dissent,” a healthy approach to gathering diverse perspectives that should be taught to team members, modeled by leaders, and supported by culture. McKinsey Insights has more.
What Can You Do When Your Company Reverses on Remote Work?
If your employer announces a return to the office while you’d like to continue remotely, you may have leverage to negotiate. Quartz shares how.
‘Hush Trips’ Are the Sneaky New Workplace Trend
In the wake of lockdown, almost every workplace has embraced a more liberal “work from home” policy – but what about hush trips, asks Glamour, the new trend for doing your 9-5 from a different city (and not telling your employer)?
How to Answer ‘Tell Me About a Time You Failed’ in a Job Interview
While no one expects job candidates to have perfect records, you also don’t want to give prospective employers reasons for doubt. So how should you answer this common behavioral interview question? Harvard Business Review outlines eight tips and offers advice on what to say (and what to avoid) to highlight your resilience and commitment to learning and progress so your interviewer will remember how you prevailed, not how you failed.