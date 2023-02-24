Business Events and Air Travel — a Climate Conundrum

Matthew Huber, Ph.D., didn’t pull any punches during his presentation at an executive session on climate change at PCMA Convening Leaders 2023 in January in Columbus, Ohio. Huber, a professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences at Purdue University, and director of Purdue Institute for a Sustainable Future, told his fellow panelists and the audience that if the industry does not address air travel’s contribution to its carbon footprint, we will just “be working around the margins.”

After Huber shared a sobering presentation on global warming scenarios that also included research specific to how events contribute to climate change, events industry panelists discussed sustainability initiatives underway and explored what else needs to be done. The discussion was facilitated by James Latham, founder of Intellectual Capitals and The Iceberg (presented by the Joint Meetings Industry Council). Panelists included Kathleen Warden, director of conference sales at the Scottish Exhibition Campus (SEC); Kit Lykketoft, director of convention at Wonderful Copenhagen, the Copenhagen Convention Bureau; Edward Koh, executive director of conventions, meetings and incentive travel at the Singapore Tourism Board; and Randy Fiser, CEO and executive director of the American Geophysical Union (AGU).

Here are highlights of the session.

Huber provided an overview of climate change in layman terms. “We know that greenhouse gases warm the planet, and carbon dioxide, methane, are greenhouse gases,” he said. “And we know that we are releasing them as a byproduct of most of the things that we do on a daily basis. The unfortunate reality is, whatever you think your job is, as far as the planet is concerned, your main job is releasing carbon, unless you are living in a decarbonized environment.

“Since those emissions scenarios are the byproduct of the choices that we make as people, we have some uncertainty about the choices that people will make in the future. But that uncertainty you can think of as actually your superpower, right? That uncertainty is actually your decision-making power, it gives you the chance to lead. You can decide to emit less or emit more, both in your daily lives and also in your professional role.

“The key point is that if you want the world to warm as little as possible, you have to dramatically reduce emissions. I have really only one innovative point here, and it’s not particularly innovative, which is that as an [industry], one of the main things that you have to realize is that you can try and do your job to cut emissions but unless the emissions are due to air travel decrease, you’ll be working around the margins. If you have to start off by working around the margins, that’s fine — start somewhere. But if you don’t help to tackle the issue of air travel, you’re never going to be able to move the needle very much.”

Huber then shared research conducted by ALLEA, the European Federation of Academies of Sciences and Humanities, which calculated the carbon impact of moving a set of academic conferences from different destinations throughout Europe to one central location with a major airport: Frankfurt, Germany. “There was a lot of complex analysis that went into this, but you’re talking about a 20- to 25-percent reduction in emissions just by changing the location, just by changing the venue,” Huber said. “That is a big knob that you can tune to improve the emissions scenario.” The study also looked at the doing away with a printed program, which had little to no emissions impact. And offering only vegan meal options, Huber shared, “was equivalent to having only 25 people not fly” to a 5,000-person conference in terms of carbon savings.

Another example Huber provided is comparing the carbon footprint of a three-day, in-person conference to an entirely virtual event. “I’m not saying that you should do this,” he added, “but I’m just saying, if you look at the numbers you realize that the savings in terms of carbon emissions of going from an in-person conference to entirely virtual are almost entirely due to the air travel. So if you accept that, then you need to be thinking about the array of options in terms of events, going from online as one set of options and fully in person as the other and everything in between (see table below). Hub-based options provide some possible benefits that are actionable, but there is no one-size-fits-all option.”