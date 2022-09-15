News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
You Got the Big Job Offer. What If You Don’t Want It?
The plum opportunity you dreamed of is yours: a new job, a stretch assignment, a move to that big office abroad. But what happens if you don’t want it anymore? The Wall Street Journal shares how you can say no to a new position or assignment, gracefully — and keep your options intact.
Move Over, Quiet Quitting — Frugality Is the Latest Trend in Work-Life Balance
Amid the Great Resignation, a growing number of people are cutting back on work hours to enjoy more leisure time, even if it means taking a pay cut. As Bloomberg says, “Call it spending less to work less.”
Your Career Is Just One-Eighth of Your Life
The Atlantic offers five pieces of career advice, shaped by economics, psychology, and a little bit of existential math. One tidbit: Don’t do the job you want to tell others you do (i.e., one with a fancy title). Do the job you want to do.
It’s Time to Do Away With the Exit Interview and Two Weeks’ Notice Period
The pandemic has changed most of the workplace’s formal, restrictive protocols, but some customs still need to be revisited and, perhaps, discarded, like exit interviews, which are fraught with peril, and the two weeks’ notice period, which doesn’t make much common sense. Forbes offers a fresh perspective.