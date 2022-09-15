People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Todd Neal

The ATL Airport District, the DMO for the cities of College Park, Hapeville, and Union City, Georgia, have announced the return of a former senior sales manager, Todd Neal. Neal served on the ATL Airport District team for more than six years, focusing on selling the District’s convention, meeting, and hospitality facilities to military, education, religious, social, and fraternal groups. In 2019, he departed to work as a meeting and events consultant at 1600 Hospitality Group.

Melissa Morse-Malone

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront has named Melissa Morse-Malone as group and business travel sales manager. With more than two decades of experience working in hospitality, Morse, Malone joins the property from Springhill Suites, Marriott International, where she worked as director of sales. In her new role, Morse-Malone will serve as a remote seller based in the Northeast.

Tony Yousfi

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has added Tony Yousfi to its executive team as chief sales officer. Yousfi brings 18 years of hospitality experience to his new role, and most recently served as senior vice president of sales, catering, and conference services for Fontainebleau Las Vegas. In 2019, Yousfi was awarded the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Top 25 Award for his exhibition of exceptional leadership and contributions to the industry.

Kellie Myers and Mandy Holt

Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau has promoted Kellie Myers to the role of director of convention services. Myers, who was recently named one of Destination International’s 2022 30 Under 30 recipients, previously served as a convention services sales manager since 2019. Mandy Holt, a 10-year veteran in the OKC hospitality scene, has been hired as the new convention sales manager.