News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Answer “Why Do You Want to Work Here?”

Of all the interview questions job applicants prepare for, the most obvious ones sometimes get the least attention. Yes, you came ready to share your biggest flaw, your greatest strength, a moment when you shined, and a concept you learned, but what do you do with a broad but direct question like “Why do you want to work here?” Harvard Business Review offers three strategies for answering this common interview question and provides sample answers for you to use as a guide.