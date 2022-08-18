News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
CEO Posts Crying Selfie on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees — and It Goes Viral
Braden Wallake, the CEO of marketing company Hypersocial, wanted to show people that “not every CEO out there is cold-hearted,” but many saw the post as out-of-touch. CNBC has the story.
How to Answer “Why Do You Want to Work Here?”
Of all the interview questions job applicants prepare for, the most obvious ones sometimes get the least attention. Yes, you came ready to share your biggest flaw, your greatest strength, a moment when you shined, and a concept you learned, but what do you do with a broad but direct question like “Why do you want to work here?” Harvard Business Review offers three strategies for answering this common interview question and provides sample answers for you to use as a guide.
WTF Is Quiet Quitting (and Why Is Gen Z Doing It)?
Move over rage quitting — “quiet quitting” is the latest workplace phenomenon, according to WorkLife. It may sound like the act of someone silently resigning, but it actually refers to the rejection of “hustle culture” — the expectation to go above and beyond in your job, rather than simply doing the requirements of the job.
‘Habit Stacking’ Is the Simple Mind Trick for Making a New Routine or Ritual Stick
Developed by self-help author S.J. Scott in his book Habit Stacking: 97 Small Life Changes That Take Five Minutes or Less, “habit stacking” says that you only need to find one thing you regularly do by default in order to build an entire tower of routine practices. Well+Good has more on the concept, along with tricks you can use to implement a new routine into your personal or professional life.