People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Marie E. Scalia

Destination Cleveland has selected Marie E. Scalia as its next chief marketing officer. Scalia most recently served as vice president of integrated marketing for the organization. Over the past eight months, she led the finalization of the Cleveland visitor brand refresh and marketing campaign development and launch. Scalia joined Destination Cleveland in 2012 as a marketing manager and was a key player in the city hosting events like the 2016 Republication National Convention and 2021 NFL Draft.

Sheila Alexander-Reid

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has announced Sheila Alexander-Reid as the new executive director of PHL Diversity. In this role, Alexander-Reid will oversee PHL Diversity’s efforts to promote Philadelphia as an inclusive, welcoming destination for meetings and events. In 2015, Alexander-Reid was appointed by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser as executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Affairs. She was instrumental in the city’s successful fight for marriage equality and served on a policy committee advising the Biden-Harris campaign. Most recently, Alexander-Reid served as a senior vice president, business development at BiasSync, a firm that helps organizations more effectively assess and manage unconscious bias in the workplace.

David Kuznick

Spiro has appointed David Kuznick as its global chief financial officer. He will hold a strategic role on Spiro’s executive team, aiding the company’s rapid disruption response and future growth trajectory, as well as leading Spiro’s finance team. Previously, Kuznick held executive roles at MC2 and FoodPrep Solutions.

Lorne Edwards

Visit Phoenix has named Lorne Edwards, previous senior vice president of sales and services, as its new chief sales officer. Edwards joined the Visit Phoenix team in 2012 as the director of sales. Under his leadership, the Visit Phoenix sales teams have consistently met or exceeded production goals and introduced innovative programs and business development strategies. Before joining Visit Phoenix, Edwards spent more than 16 years with Hyatt Hotels Corporation in sales leadership roles.

Michelle Shockley

Explore St. Louis has hired Michelle Shockley as its new national convention sales manager. Shockley will concentrate on contract management and new business growth in this position to help Explore St. Louis bring conventions to the region. She will also focus on establishing AC Next Gen, an enlargement and improvement of America’s Center. Most recently, Shockley was a travel clinic manager at Milan Laser.

Scott Craighead

Visit Albuquerque has named Scott Craighead as the organization’s new vice president of sales, services, and sports. Craighead most recently worked for the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), where he served as vice president of exhibitions and events, as well as the vice president for the Center for Exhibition Industry Research. In his new role, Craighead will be responsible for generating qualified meeting, convention, sports, and group tour leads. He will guide the collective destination team to turn leads into definite business for Albuquerque and help groups create successful meetings.

Vinnie Polito

The Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO) has announced Vinnie Polito as its next CEO, with his firm VP International chosen to take over as the management company for the organization. Polito and VP International will formally take the helm in January 2023.