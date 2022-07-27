News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Punctuality Is Having a Moment
“Fashionably late” has fallen out of fashion after more than two years of remote work, when, for many people, there was no good reason to be tardy. Punctuality is in, as is being more efficient about how we spend our time, according to The New York Times. There’s less “lolling-about” as people return to the office, said the author of A Brief History of Timekeeping. They’re saying, “I don’t enjoy wearing a mask, so I’m coming in, doing my work, and getting out of here as soon as possible.”
The Future of Remote Work, According to 6 Experts
Whether you’re a remote work enthusiast or a skeptic, there are many unanswered questions about what happens next for remote work, especially as COVID-19 restrictions continue to fade and fears of a recession loom. Vox suggests making the case for working remotely — but not so much that your job gets outsourced.
Navigating Peer Relationships While Climbing the Ladder
As you climb the corporate ladder, your peer working relationships grow exponentially in risk and complexity. The very people you need to collaborate with to get your work done and who affect your satisfaction and joy at work are also your competitors. Harvard Business Review offers three strategies to effectively navigate these potentially messy — and critically important — relationships: Don’t expect friendship, manage sideways, and hone your political skills.
Unpacking Which Harmful Work Practices the Pandemic Exposed, and Which Are — Hopefully — Banished for Good
The pandemic may have tested the resolve of millions, writes WorkLife, but it also exposed many home truths about outdated working practices, including “command culture” giving way to a coaching mindset and the understated importance of human connection — virtually and in person — in the workplace.