News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Punctuality Is Having a Moment

“Fashionably late” has fallen out of fashion after more than two years of remote work, when, for many people, there was no good reason to be tardy. Punctuality is in, as is being more efficient about how we spend our time, according to The New York Times. There’s less “lolling-about” as people return to the office, said the author of A Brief History of Timekeeping. They’re saying, “I don’t enjoy wearing a mask, so I’m coming in, doing my work, and getting out of here as soon as possible.”