For the world, the past few weeks have been unprecedented, as we see the global toll COVID-19 has taken.

For the business events industry, the disruption has been profound. Like you, we’re experiencing the stress of the unknown and upheaval in our work and personal lives, as we also worry about and care for our family members, friends, neighbors and colleagues.

We are reaching out to you today to send a note of encouragement and underscore our commitment to supporting you as we all prepare for the days and months ahead.

We care about you. Please know that you are not alone — the PCMA community is always just a click away. We will be with you every step on this journey to recovery.

If there is any way we can help you navigate this most challenging of times, we are here:

Our foremost concern is for the health and safety of our colleagues, members and friends throughout the world. We are carefully monitoring and providing updates from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on our website. We all need to heed their recommendations to minimize the spread of infection.

For the moment, we are in uncharted territory as we all work our way through legal and insurance issues. We have information to help you on our COVID-19 resources page, including webinars and articles. We will come through this and with hard-earned skills and experience that will make you a more valuable business events strategist.

In addition to social media, there are many digital options to keep your event stakeholders connected and provide them with a virtual platform for the content and sense of community they are missing by not meeting in person. If you’re not sure what that forum might look like, check out the content at PCMA’s Digital Experience Institute. The ability to execute digital and hybrid events can help to future proof your career.

We also want you to know that PCMA will be your voice during the COVID-19 recovery. And it will come. We will work with governments and leaders everywhere to encourage financial support for all aspects of our industry, including front-line workers in health care and hospitality. We’ll collaborate with our partners when the time comes to show the world that business events are taking place safely and are a vital element to restoring our economic and social quality of life.

We don’t know how long this will last, but we do know our industry is resilient. We’re keeping our sights on a long-term relief effort, and we’re depending on the PCMA community’s ingenuity, passion, spirit and experienced thought leadership to see us through. Let’s do what we can to support and uplift one another — even a text, email or call can make a big difference.

Sincerely,

Stuart Ruff-Lyon, 2020 Chair of the PCMA Board of Directors

Valerie Sumner, 2020 Chair of the PCMA Board of Trustees