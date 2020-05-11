US Travel Association Calls on Travel Industry to Act Now to Help Secure PPP Relief for DMOs


Congress has already begun to negotiate the next COVID-19-related relief package, and in an email Monday to industry stakeholders, Tori Emerson Barnes, executive vice president, public affairs and policy, U.S. Travel Association, called on the travel industry to help shape this legislation.

“Just last week, Reps. Pappas (D-NH), Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Cisneros (D-CA), and Steube (R-FL) introduced H.R. 6697,” Emerson Barnes wrote, “a bill that would allow destination marketing organizations of all statuses and structures eligibility into the Paycheck Protection Program — a needed step so these organizations are in the best position to drive visitation during the recovery process.

“It takes less than two minutes to let your member of Congress know that this bill is important to you, your colleagues, and your community. Please contact your representative NOW and ask them to cosponsor H.R. 6697.”

 

May 11, 2020