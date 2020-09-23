5 Questions You Need to Answer to Make Your Digital Event Accessible

When event professionals think about creating accessible events, their minds likely go to in-person events held in venues, and their need to ensure there are such on-site provisions as ramps on property and captions on screens during presentations. But planners should also consider how to make their digital events more accessible, as not everyone uses at-home devices in the same ways.
Function Central, a U.K.-based music booking agency, has recently created a guide to health and safety for event planning that includes a checklist of accessibility considerations for virtual events. “Accessibility is a learning process, but the efforts you make can have a huge impact on the people who are able to attend virtual events,” the report notes. Here are five questions the agency suggests event professionals ask themselves as they plan a digital event:
1. Does the digital event platform allow computer-based audio listening/speaking and phone-based audio listening/speaking?
2. Have you factored in the costs of captioning, sign language interpretation, and audio description, and other accommodations into the budget?
3. Are speakers aware of the necessary accommodations for a digital event? For example, they should state their name every time before speaking.
4. Are materials accessible? Text should be high-contrast and in a large, easy-to-read font.
5. If sending a care package or swag bag to digital attendees, can you provide answers to questions they may have about food contents and origins in terms of food intolerance or allergy issues?
