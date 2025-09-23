49 Square Miles, 100% Impact

San Francisco is a city that regularly makes a global impact across industries and culture. But did you know that the City by the Bay is just 49 square miles in size? When you meet in San Francisco, you can create attendee experiences that are sustainable, walkable, and unforgettable.

1. Sustainability Without Compromise

San Francisco sets the standard for eco-conscious meetings. “The city of San Francisco continues to be a national leader on environmental policies, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change,” says Nicole Rogers, Chief Sales Officer & Executive Vice President of the San Francisco Travel Association. Home to the Moscone Center, San Francisco is the only American city whose airport and convention center are both LEED Platinum-certified, meaning that your next event can meet sustainable goals from start to finish.

2. A Walkable, Wellness-Oriented City

Planners love the city’s compact footprint; most hotels are within three to four blocks of the Moscone Center. “Everything you do in San Francisco can be done in a much more sustainable way,” Rogers notes. “You can walk from your hotel to your meeting, see over 27 Michelin-starred restaurants along the way, and enjoy a healthier, more pleasant experience.”

3. Leadership Driving Renewal

With Anna Marie Presutti as the first female CEO of San Francisco Travel, and Daniel Lurie as the city’s new mayor, San Francisco is reimagining destination stewardship. Investments in accessibility, cultural vibrancy, and economic inclusion are creating an energized environment for meaningful events. “The California tourism industry is the most forward-thinking on the planet,” Rogers adds. “We are platinum-certified, and we’re just getting started.”

For planners seeking global appeal, local charm, and a deep commitment to sustainability, San Francisco offers 49 square miles of possibilities—and 100 percent impact.