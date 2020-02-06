4 UK Cities You Need to Know if You Work in Financial Services

When planning your next event, consider these stats: Financial technology—or FinTech—and financial services contribute $8.67 billion and $156 billion to the United Kingdom’s economy each year. Plan a meeting in one of these four cities and connect your guests with the best minds and innovations in the FinTech and financial services industries.

This capital city recently took the top spot—outpacing New York City—for global FinTech investment deals, many from U.S. venture capital firms. Top companies are focusing their investments and workforce on London: Apple is opening a new London campus in 2021 and Google is opening a new headquarters in Kings Cross. Additionally, Facebook has expanded its presence in London and chose the city as its base to develop WhatsApp payments. These credentials show why London was chosen for Sibos 2019—the leading international finance event—which welcomed a record-breaking 11,500 delegates and more than 300 exhibitors.

Where to meet: Large events can be well catered for in ExCeL London, or try The Crystal by Siemens, one of the world’s most sustainable buildings. Both venues are a short 10-minute drive from the Canary Wharf financial district.

Located in the heart of the UK and a two-hour train ride from London, Leeds is the country’s second largest regional economy and a leading financial center with more than 30 national and international banks and the four biggest accounting firms—PWC, EY, KPMG, and Deloitte. Leeds is at the forefront of strategic thinking and stands out as a thriving banking hub, contributing an astounding £19.8 billion GVA.

Where to meet: The Leeds Town Hall is the city’s landmark building with spaces for up to 1,200 delegates. Experience the city’s academic prowess at the leading University of Leeds, with many different spaces that can accommodate up to 800 delegates. And be sure to explore one of Britain’s finest and film-famous stately homes, Harewood House, and its impressive estate with a range of venues for meetings, conferences, private dining and incentive programs.

With more than $657 billion assets under management, the Scottish capital is a European center for asset management and servicing. And as home to more than 161,000 professionals who work in financial and professional services and more than 290,000 finance students, it’s clear Edinburgh has a thriving financial community, a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and a large and growing talent pool. Here, many businesses enjoy close collaboration with the 19 universities in the region. The city also stands out as a leader in the areas of blockchain, data analytics, digital identity, cyber security and open data.

Where to meet: The Edinburgh International Convention Centre (EICC) is the city’s central and largest events venue. For a taste of the historical knowledge the city is famous for, the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh offers unforgettable spaces—or wow your guests by welcoming them to the iconic Edinburgh Castle, with its impressive views over the city.

Barclays, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and Lloyds are just a few of the major financial services firms rooted in northern England’s largest metropolitan area. Recognized as a “city of innovation,” Manchester lives up to the title by investing in FinTech. Companies are developing innovative solutions in software, data analytics and cyber security, and the large student population is aiding in world-class research. Your guests will feel well-connected here, as the city is only a two-hour train ride from London and is also home the largest international airport in England’s northern region.

Where to meet: Manchester Central offers large events modern facilities under a historical roof, or for a leading hotel venue try the award-winning Principal Manchester. No visit to Manchester would be complete without going soccer (or football) mad, so hold your event at the city’s famous Manchester United football stadium Old Trafford.

Discover why the United Kingdom offers unparalleled knowledge and expertise for your events.