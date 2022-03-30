3 Ways to Maintain Team Wellness in Chicago Northwest

Travel for wellness – yes, it’s a thing – is drawing visitors to cities far and wide, but few destinations have the quick and easy resources busy work travelers require to maintain or enhance (or even start) a healthy lifestyle. Thankfully for your organization’s team, Chicago Northwest hosts numerous well-being partners capable of helping conference crowds enrich their minds, bodies, and spirits. Below are three ways your team can revitalize in between sessions:

1. Prepare for Tomorrow’s Session at The Spa at Eaglewood

A short trip to Itasca, Illinois, brings wellness travelers to The Spa at Eaglewood, a full-service retreat offering a range of amenities to all guests receiving spa services, either before or after their appointment. Included with any service are a zen relaxation room with a water fountain, a 25-meter indoor pool, an indoor hot tub, and light, complimentary refreshments.

2. Refresh Yourself at The Salt Escape

Take a moment to relax your mind in Arlington Heights, away from your meeting’s exciting agenda of networking events and panel discussions. The Salt Escape’s Salt Therapy Room is an affordable oasis blanketed with 30 tons of Pink Himalayan Salt, helping the busiest of business innovators clear pollens, viruses, toxins, and other pollutants from the body.

3. Get Moving at The Grove Fitness Studio

Featuring a range of restorative mat group fitness offerings, including the newly-renovated Pilates Reformer studio, The Grove Fitness Studio is a hidden gem of Chicago Northwest’s Rolling Meadows Park District. A key feature of this studio is its affordability over private studios, including discounts for conference-goers visiting over several days as well as locals.

