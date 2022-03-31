Why New Orleans is Built to Host

Sometimes there is a winner even before the competition begins.

When it comes to meetings, conferences and conventions, New Orleans has few equals. The world-class city has a long history of hosting major events. Hospitality is in New Orleans’ DNA.

It doesn’t rest on its laurels though but keeps going next level. In 2019 the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport opened a state-of-the-art terminal. The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center embarked on a $557 million improvement plan that includes renovations to meeting rooms and a makeover of the exterior experience. The National WWII Museum’s $400 million expansion will make enhancements to the WWII Bollinger Canopy of Peace among others.

Such innovation hasn’t gone unnoticed by international brands. Success breeds success. There’s an influx of hotel renovations and openings, including the Four Seasons, Virgin Hotels and Hotel St. Vincent, resulting in more than 26,000 hotel rooms most of which are within a walkable 2-mile radius of downtown and the historic French Quarter.

There’s no place like New Orleans. It is uniquely authentic. The food, music and culture evoke the kind of memories that meeting attendees will be talking about long after they’ve returned home.

The city’s award-winning, state-of-the-art event facilities and off-site venues, be it The National WWII Museum, stately houses, the Audubon Zoo, and a number of other uniquely New Orleans places, make the city the best choice for conducting business.

For more information, reach out to us at www.neworleans.com/meeting-planners/