Why Marina Bay Sands is a Leading, World-Class Destination for Business Events

If you’re searching for a meeting venue in Asia that lives up to world-class standards, look to Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. This business events hub is built on a foundation of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, with versatile, scalable meeting facilities and state-of-the-art communications tech. Add luxurious accommodations, retail, dining, and entertainment—all under the same roof—and you’ve got Asia’s leading MICE destination. Discover what Marina Bay Sands can offer your next event.