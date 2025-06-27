Why Greater Miami is the Place to Be for Your Next Meeting

Always sunny and located within convenient travel distance of much of the US as well as Latin American cities, Greater Miami is more than a world-class meetings destination. It’s also a destination literally humming with energy, cultural diversity, an award-winning culinary scene, exciting nightlife, endless outdoor adventures, and so much more. It’s a meetings and events backdrop your attendees won’t soon forget.
And it’s only getting better, with sustainability initiatives working to make its spaces more green and eco-friendly for visitors; investments in air and ground transportation that are continually making the area easier to navigate; and what’s soon to be a grand jewel—the 800-room Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center hotel, slated to open its doors in 2027. Take a look at all the reasons Greater Miami is the Place to Be for your next meeting.
To learn more about planning your next meeting in Greater Miami, visit us at www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com or www.MiamiMeetings.com.