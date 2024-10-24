What’s New in Omaha for 2025

There’s much to look forward to in the new year and more reasons than ever to host your meeting in Omaha.

Joslyn Art Museum

Wow your meeting attendees with an event at the recently reopened Joslyn Art Museum. Its $100 million expansion includes the addition of a 42,000 square-foot pavilion to the stunning pink marble masterpiece, new galleries, community spaces, sculpture gardens, a transparent first floor enclosing a new atrium lobby, and more. The museum’s refresh means new off-site venue options with space to accommodate up to 1,000 attendees. The galleries will showcase new pieces, adding to the museum’s existing collection of 11,000 works of art.

The RiverFront

During down time between events Omaha offers many opportunities to mix business with pleasure. One of the best is The RiverFront. It features three parks and connects the heart of downtown to the picturesque riverfront. Attendees can enjoy concerts, movies in the park, a sculpture garden, state-of-the-art playgrounds, a pier that extends to the Missouri River, a skate ribbon, and more. During warmer months, daily programs provide unique entertainment including yoga and animal encounters. The RiverFront’s buzz has expanded to areas nearby, that have added new restaurants and retail. The RiverFront is also home to the $101 million Kiewit Luminarium, Omaha’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) center with 100 interactive exhibits. Rent a private room or the entire venue to create a memorable experience for up to 1,000 guests.

Steelhouse Omaha

A trendy, new music venue for your guests is Steelhouse Omaha. The $109 million music venue can accommodate audiences of 1,500-3,000.