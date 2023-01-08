What to Expect From the CL23 Digital Experience

You don’t have to be in Columbus to get the Convening Leaders 2023 experience. The digital program includes two half-days of education — today and on Tuesday — and much more.

Author: Casey Gale

If you’re participating in Convening Leaders 2023 remotely, there are plenty of ways to plug into the action in Columbus. The digital program includes two half-days of education — today and on Tuesday — and best-selling author Daniel Pink’s closing keynote on Wednesday.

Today and tomorrow, catch livestreams of CL23 Main Stage presentations, along with select concurrent sessions. Today, sessions include “How Event Models Can Transform Traditional Business Models” from the Convene Live Stage and “The Intersection of Design & Technology,” from the Digital Transformation Stage, both taking place at 11 a.m. ET. On Tuesday, “Leap of Faith — Stories About Embracing Uncertainty” and “Deliver the Event Metrics Digital Marketers Demand” will run concurrently at 9 a.m. ET.

You also will have the opportunity to connect with other remote participants during Digital Conversation Starters, where topics under discussion include “Navigating New Audience Experience Expectations” and “Quiet Quitting or Setting Healthy Boundaries at Work?” Space is limited; if you’d like to join a conversation, click “Add to Schedule” in the CL23 platform and you will find a link to join, unless that session already is at capacity.

And throughout the event, you’ll find live interviews, entertainment, and commentary at the MashUp Studio, hosted and moderated by Jennifer Salerno, CMP, DES, owner of JTS Connect. Salerno is on site at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, where she’ll be talking with speakers including fashion designer Amanda Perna, of “Project Runway,” and Kevin Clayton, senior vice president and head of social impact and equity for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who is speaking at CL23 about DEI leadership lessons gleaned from the NBA basketball team.

And if you miss a session, we’ve got you covered — digital session recordings will be available in the CL Library within 24 hours.

Casey Gale is managing editor of Convene.