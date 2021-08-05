Webinar: Simplifying Hybrid Events with Cadmium

Get to Know Webinar: Cadmium
Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

Cadmium is an end-to-end event platform to make life in a hybrid world easier for organizers. Join us to learn how our tools make going hybrid as efficient and cost-effective as possible.

Learner Outcomes:

  • Manage speakers and exhibitors, collect and share content, and create your meeting schedule.
  • Engage attendees and create an easy-to-navigate experience for your conferences and trade shows.
  • Distribute content and create interaction through live streaming, video chats, and on-demand sessions.

Sponsored by:

Information

  • Duration: 00:36:18
  • Date: 08/05/2021
  • Speaker:
         
August 5, 2021