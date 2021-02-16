Webinar: Los Cabos, the Best Option for International Business Events in the Covid-19 Context

PCMA Get to Know: Los Cabos
During this webinar, you will get to know the following:
– The competitive advantages of hosting an event in Los Cabos
– The Los Cabos Tourism Board’s ongoing priority for health and safety standards for Business Events
– Los Cabos’ Implementation of its new COVID-19 Testing Program for All Visitors

Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, will also sit down with Kip Lambert, Chief Marketing Officer of Destinations, Inc, to discuss Kip’s recent experience organizing a 300-person face to face meeting in Los Cabos.

Information

  • Duration: 00:43:55
  • Date: 02/16/2021
  • Speaker:
         
February 16, 2021

