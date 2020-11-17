Webinar: How Indy is Successfully Hosting Live Events Right Now

Get to Know: Visit Indy
Indy has welcomed over 50,000 attendees, across 21 live events and 65-days, with no known COVID cases. Through a four-tier approach, learn how Visit Indy, Indiana Convention Center, and Marion County Public Health Department are working together to successfully host live events in a safe and effective way. Indy officials will discuss their $7 million in safety enhancements, tactics towards devising a strong health mitigation plan, and a case study on a successful event from start to finish.

  • Duration: 00:43:51
  • Date: 11/17/2020
November 17, 2020

