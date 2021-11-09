Webinar: Hybrid & Virtual Events Playbook: Priceless Lessons from an Impossible Year

Join us as two leading event strategists open their playbooks to share valuable takeaways from a year filled with challenges and surprising opportunities, too. For one association, the learning runway spanned more than a decade, as they were pioneers in live streaming event content. For the other, the discoveries were compressed within a single year, yet the takeaways were just as rich. From platforms, tools and production considerations to innovative pricing models and fostering collaborative environments where vendors work beautifully together, you’ll come away with proven ideas you can add to your own playbook for 2022 and beyond.

EIC Submission Pending

Domain G: Meeting or Event Design

Clock Hours: 1.0

Sponsored by: