Webinar: How to Create a Virtual World with Mediasite Events

Travel is on hold. Your event doesn’t have to be. In-person events might be a thing of the past for now, but with the right tools and strategy you can still create incredibly engaging and inspiring virtual experiences for your attendees.

Watch virtual and hybrid event expert Scott Davis of Mediasite Events as he walks you through how to reimagine your next event for this video-first world. You’ll learn:

  • What the most effective online video strategy looks like (think streaming, e-commerce, virtual expo hall, live chat and more)
  • Why content is still king and how you can best present it
  • How Mediasite Events’ complete virtual event solution is building virtual worlds for events of all sizes.

  • Duration: 00:41:17
  • Date: 10/13/2020
