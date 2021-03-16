Webinar: GATHER by Events DC

Events DC has been working diligently to develop safe, innovative and quality event experiences for business event strategists and guests. Learn how organizers can host virtual and hybrid events with GATHER by Events DC, a virtual venue that leverages the new state-of-the-art production studio within the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to create and stream digital events. GATHER also houses a robust catalog of compelling, on-demand content for viewers to enjoy anytime. You’ll hear from Events DC leaders about the new virtual platform, as well as how they are helping planners think globally, with enhanced safety and wellness for the guest experience, while continuing to deliver the high standards of excellence.