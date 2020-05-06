Webinar: Digital Experience Institute Office Hours

Join us for the PCMA Digital Experience Institute Office Hours on Wednesday, May 6th at 1:00pm CT. (Session will be recorded)

We will be discussing the digital event resources that are available and sharing ideas for taking more events digital in the wake of the COVID-19.

Participants will be able to submit their questions on the quick decisions being made in order to still host events, as opposed to a full cancellation and all things digital events.

** Disclaimer: The thoughts and views expressed during this session are those of the individuals and do not represent the organizations they are affiliated with.

Founding Sponsor of Digital Experience Institute

