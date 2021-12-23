Virtual Site Inspections Feel Like the Real Thing in Long Beach

Site inspections are a crucial part of any convention planning process, so what do you do when you or your team can’t be there in person? At Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center (LBCEC), that’s no longer a problem. LBCEC’s entire campus is a fully functioning multi-camera, multi-space destination that makes executing blended events—and planning them—as turnkey as ever.

These state-of-the-art virtual and streaming capabilities were introduced last year with Long Beach Live, a forward-thinking modern event solution that integrates localized micro-community, in-person gatherings with fully produced digital broadcasts for virtual attendees that are live, interactive and also available both via live stream and on-demand. With all these features already in place, the team at Long Beach CVB has been able to leverage their blended event approach in service of event planners themselves.

During a virtual site inspection at LBCEC, planners will experience a fully interactive presentation complete with pre-produced media content that takes you in and around LBCEC’s impressive collection of venues in a way that feels like you’re really there. Chat in real time during a no-latency video call, ask questions specific to your event needs and get answers—and demos—right away.

Choosing the right venue for your event is one of the most important decisions you’ll make. The entire Long Beach CVB team has received PCMA’s Digital Event Strategist certification, so they’ve thought of everything through a planner’s lens in order to give you what you need—sometimes before you even have to ask.

Experience just how easy convention planning can be with Long Beach CVB on your side.