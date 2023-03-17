Unique Spaces To Take Your Las Vegas Event to the Next Level

Home to more than 14 million square feet of meeting space, Las Vegas has plenty of options for planners looking to really make an impact. This is a city where innovation and imagination come to play; where big ideas are not only shared but also brought to life. These unique venues let you tap directly into the city’s one-of-a-kind energy, making everything from team outings to brainstorming sessions to large-scale events feel all the more exciting.

For Intimate Gatherings

Legacy Club

Treat your attendees to panoramic views of the downtown skyline coupled with a healthy dose of vintage glamour at Legacy Club. Perched on Circa Resort & Casino’s 60th floor, this rooftop lounge is perfect for post-session cocktails and stylish networking events for up to 400 guests.

The Stella Studio

Boasting a modern minimalist design and a highly customizable 6,968-square-foot floor plan, the new Stella Studio at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is another great spot for VIP gatherings.

Topgolf Las Vegas

Booking Topgolf Las Vegas as the setting for a team-building activity or client meeting is guaranteed to be a good time, regardless of anyone’s skills with a golf club (or lack thereof). This venue can easily accommodate groups as small as seven or up to 1,000.

For Mid-Size Events

Rose Rooftop

Views of the famous Las Vegas Strip always make for an impressive backdrop, and the Rose Rooftop at Resorts World Las Vegas – Hilton, Conrad & Crockfords invites you to capitalize on its setting overlooking Las Vegas Boulevard for an unforgettable reception for up to 2,400 guests.

The Ideation Studio

Inspiring attendees is one of the main goals of any event, but sometimes, you really just need a place to take that inspiration and turn it into something tangible. The Ideation Studio at Park MGM Las Vegas provides 7,000 square feet of meeting space spread out over 10 unique and high-tech environments designed to increase collaboration and get ideas flowing. The built-in screens even function as smartboards, allowing you to write directly on the screen and have your ideas captured digitally.

Mandalay Bay Beach

Reward your attendees with some time at Mandalay Beach, the 11-acre aquatic playground at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino that features private cabanas, a wave pool, lazy river, three bars and the Beach Bar and Grill. Book one (or more) of the100 rentable cabanas, daybeds, bungalows and personalized villas to offer a bit more exclusivity for your group.

For Larger Groups

The Wynn Pavilion

The sprawling green lawn and manicured gardens of the open-air Wynn Pavilion offer an elegant setting for outdoor receptions of up to 1,550 guests. Views of Wynn Las Vegas Golf Club’s 18th hole and its signature waterfall are the icing on the cake.

LINQ Promenade

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, the LINQ Promenade is an open-air entertainment, dining and retail district anchored by the towering High Roller observation wheel. With more than 300,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space spread out across 38 different venues, it’s the perfect place to gather your attendees—and it’s where everyone already wants to be.

MSG Sphere

This brand-new entertainment venue makes a bold statement on sight. The striking MSG Sphere is slated to open later this year, featuring 18,500 seats, a maximum capacity of 20,000 with standing room, 23 VIP suites and a 1,000-foot pedestrian bridge connecting it to the Venetian Expo.

Let the event experts at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority help you find the perfect venue for your next Las Vegas event.